Slant — See ya!

• This week in online extra news at EugeneWeekly.com, EW copy editor and writer Kat Tabor checked out the Red Bull Chariot Races at the University of Oregon. See photos of the winning Ratatouille-based team online! Also, read Eve Weston’s story on activist legal defense nonprofit Civil Liberties Defense Center’s lawsuit against the General Services Administration, the federal agency tasked with managing federal buildings, which seeks to challenge the highly controversial security fence around the downtown Eugene Federal Building keeping activists out of the plaza where protests have traditionally taken place for years.

• It’s June and Juneteenth is nigh! That’s the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African American people and celebrating Black culture. The Rhythm and Resilience Juneteenth Celebration is noon to 6 pm Friday, June 19, at the Downtown Riverfront Park 701 East 8th Avenue, and has a Juneteenth Parade, a Kids Zone, live performances and entertainment, youth showcases, family-centered programming and food vendors, community organizations, and local businesses. It’s presented by Xcape Dance Company. Also on June 19 is the Juneteenth Gathering at the Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza on East 8th Avenue from 3 pm to 7 pm. The family-friendly event presented by BLAQ Youth, Inc. “brings together community members for a day of cultural expression, education, music, food and fellowship.”

• It’s graduation season! Congrats to all the local grads! In addition to all the awesome high school ceremonies, heads up that Lane Community College’s graduation is 10 am, Saturday, June 13, in LCC Gymnasium on Main Campus. And watch out for traffic Monday, June 15. University of Oregon’s main graduation is 9 am at Autzen Stadium but also heads up on Franklin Boulevard in the afternoon as Matthew Knight Arena hosts the Lundquist College of Business undergraduate commencement ceremony and the School of Journalism and Communication commencement ceremony. Congrats to EW writers and grads Savannah Brown, Corin Bluth, Ruby Duncan, Seira Kitagawa, Mirandah Davis-Powell, Grace Mangali, Esmeralda Reyes, Luisa Santos and Samantha Sobel!

• It’s also sportsball season. OK, when is it not sportsball season? Thanks to all the folks who came out to EW’s sponsored Pride Night at the Eugene Emeralds June 9 (sorry Bob Dylan, we had other plans) and for those of you who love the beautiful game, you can head to Seattle June 15 for Belgium v. Egypt World Cup soccer and other upcoming matches. Or locally, Fifth Street Alley has watch parties planned for USA July games, Xicha Brewing has an 11 am watch party June 11, and The Bier Stein has watch parties planned — find more (or add more) to our What’s Happening Calendar!

• A video circulating on Instagram from the Party for Socialism and Liberation shows a Eugene police officer attempting to stop someone from documenting ICE activity. The videographer clearly knew her rights — and made that clear to the officer. It’s a good reminder for all of us to know our rights — it’s legal to video in public spaces and it’s also legal to video police performing official duties. Any time you are filming make sure the camera is clearly visible and it’s safest bet to inform them you’re filming.