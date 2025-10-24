Duck vs. Badger Songs

This week in sportsball, the Oregon Ducks play the University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers Saturday, Oct. 25 at Autzen Stadium. There’s a lot of excitement about tie-dye and the Grateful Ducks this weekend (and come say hi to Nancy’s Probiotic Foods and their milk truck at Autzen and they celebrate that one time the Dead saved the creamery with fundraisers, T-shirts and more).

Scores and hippies aside, who has the best stadium song?

Fifteen years ago Ducks fan Mat Kearney came out with “Coming Home (Oregon)” And Duck fans embraced it.



Meanwhile it’s been more than 25 years since Badgers fans have started “jumping around” to House of Pain’s “Jump Around.”

Not as well known, but some of us still have a soft spot for Kearney’s “Chip Don’t Go,” when the singer earnestly begged then-coach Chip Kelly not to leave the Ducks more than a decade ago (Kelly is currently the offensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders).