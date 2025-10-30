Best Bakery

1. Sweet Life Patisserie, 755 Monroe St., 541-683-5676, SweetLifeDesserts.com.

2. Noisette Pastry Kitchen, 200 W. Broadway, 541-654-5257, NoisettePK.com.

3. Hideaway Bakery, 3377 E. Amazon Dr., 541-868-1982, HideawayBakery.com.

In 1993, sisters Catherine and Cheryl Reinhart created a patisserie so good that the community has voted them as the best in Eugene with 36 first place awards, one second place, one third place, and one lifetime achievement award. The neighborhood staple continues to capture the hearts of the community, serving handmade pastries and desserts.

“Local and organic is important to us; we make all of our own products in-house,” Catherine Reinhart says. Seasonal desserts and monthly specials offer a unique variety for customers. Sweet Life Patisserie has 14 new desserts every month, bridging customer staples with creative twists for delicious flavor explosions. Sweet Life Patisserie’s “homemade flavor bleeds through,” she says, adding, “Desserts of the month give our customers something to look forward to each time.”