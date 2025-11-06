Best Vet to Nitpick Your Pony

The new pony, Goldie. Photo by Camilla Mortensen.

It’s been decades since I’ve owned a horse. Back in the day, my standards for acquiring an equine were questionable, centering mostly around price (the lower the better!) and whether or not I thought the animal was flashy (good grief!).

In other words, I had no idea what I was doing when it came to buying a horse. Fortunately, the two times I signed up for that rodeo back in the mid-1990s turned out largely OK in that the horses I bought did not have any significant health problems or incur lots of vet bills. The animals were a mismatch for other reasons, and some time ago were moved on to other homes.

After that, I decided I was done with owning a horse and would just enjoy riding other people’s ponies when, and if, that worked out. That’s what I’d been doing this summer when I met Goldie one night in the barn parking lot. Even though it was dark, it was easy to see that this little gelding was a cutie. He looked even more adorable — and seriously sweet! — in the light of day.

With permission from the owner and expert instruction and encouragement from the multi-talented Weekly editor Camilla Mortensen, I started working with and riding Goldie. He’s been great in hand, under saddle and out on the trail.

Naturally, I began falling for him. At the same time, I was feeling anxious about becoming a horse owner again.

Being older (and supposedly wiser), I decided to get what’s known as a pre-purchase exam from a veterinarian. Dr. Wes Violet of South Willamette Veterinary Clinic in Creswell has been conducting these types of thorough examinations for would-be horse buyers for more than 40 years.

At our recent appointment, Dr. Violet spent hours prodding, poking and peering into every part of Goldie — looking into his eyes and mouth, listening to his heart and lungs, inspecting his topline and tail and checking everywhere in between. He put Goldie through his paces (literally), checking for lameness and hoof health. He also took some baseline x-rays. Goldie was a good sport, tolerating the attention and all that was asked of him (treats helped.) Through it all, Dr. Violet explained what he was doing and what he was seeing, which I really appreciated and which helped ease much of my apprehension.

Vet checks are not a pass or fail test (though I will humblebrag that my guy did great!) or a guarantee that a horse won’t have health problems in the future; rather, a pre-purchase exam is a snapshot of the horse’s condition and an assessment by a veterinarian that can help a potential buyer make an informed purchasing decision. The word “vet” describes it all, according to Dr. Violet. “That’s our profession. We do a more thorough examination and have them vetted.”

So if you are thinking about going down the horse-ownership trail, I highly recommend trotting your steed over to Dr. Violet — or any of the hard working under-appreciated rural vets in Lane County — for a closer look. — Jody Rolnick

Dr. Wes Violet, DVM, practices at South Willamette Veterinary Clinic, 255 Emerald Parkway in Creswell. He is offering a free pre-purchase exam seminar, 6:30 pm Friday, Nov. 21, at the Creswell Community Center. To register, call 541-895-5665 or email SWVCStaff@SWVetClinic.com. More information at SWVetClinic.com.