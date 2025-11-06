Best Merchandise at an Independent Movie Theater

Sometimes the most powerful life lessons are just two words long. “Work Hard,” “Stay Strong,” “Be Yourself,” “Don’t Quit.” And most importantly, in the case of this Art House movie theater tee, “Watch Movies.” While the big-box corporate movie theaters in the world are still selling Red Hulk action figures from the Captain America movie that no one watched last year, and Annabelle popcorn buckets are sitting next to cardboard cut-outs of Wicked characters, true movie lovers find power in unrestrained honesty.

When it comes to merchandise, Art House does not mess around. The small gift shop — which consists of a T-shirt rack and stickers next to the ticket register, movie character candles, books, tea sets and movies on disc — never lacks absolute gems. Some of the treasures I have picked up over the years include a sticker of a beautiful black-and-white woman with small text at the bottom saying “subtitles are sexy,” refrigerator magnets that say “Summer is for Blockbusters” in the Back to the Future (1985) title font, and “Be Kind Please Rewind” with a smiley face, respectively.

However, the champion piece that this independent theater carries is this white shirt with black type across the chest and Art House’s cat logo on the back. If you are a lover of movies (and statement pieces), then you understand why this shirt is so wonderful. If you are a tried and true movie buff, you know why this is simply the best. Edward Schiessl, managing director of Art House says that most of the merch is designed by staff, and that this particular shirt is a reference to John Carpenter’s They Live (1988). When the main character, played by “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, puts on his cool sci-fi glasses, everything around him transforms into a dull, black and white world with bold commanding propaganda phrases everywhere that are not otherwise visible: “Stay Asleep,” “Consume” and “No Independent Thought,” among others. Schiessl says that for an Art House shirt, “The aesthetic is meant to match the subliminal messaging that Rowdy Roddy Piper sees when he puts on the glasses.” Whether you’ve seen They Live or not, this remains certain of the shirt: It is sleek, simple and elegant.

It makes a statement that is loud and clear, yet it is reserved, comfortable and wearable to any casual occasion. The message is clear. The impact is timeless.

“Watch Movies.” — Savannah BrownArt House is located at 492 East 13th Avenue. Visit EugeneArtHouse.com or call 541-686-3229 for more information.