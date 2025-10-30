1. Morning Glory Café, 450 Willamette St., 541-687-0709, MorningGloryEugene.com.

2. Brail’s Restaurant, 395 W. 5th Ave., 541-342-2075, 1689 Willamette St., 541-343-1542, BrailsRestaurant.com.

3. The Glenwood, 2588 Willamette St., 541-687-8201, GlenwoodRestaurants.com.

Morning Glory has made a guest appearance in more than one novel about environmental activism, been host to more than one group of people trying to change the world and is the proud winner of more than one Best of award! This year it’s Best Breakfast, Best Brunch, Best Vegetarian and Best Vegan dish, which is fitting as Morning Glory is also Eugene’s oldest vegetarian restaurant and a cozy place to fork up some vegan comfort food with its Three Sisters mountain of potatoes with veggies, nutritional yeast sauce and pico de gallo and more, coming in vegan and gluten-free options.