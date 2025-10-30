Best Chain restaurant to celebrate your birthday

1. McMenamins, North Bank, 22 Club Rd., 541-343-5622, High Street Brewery, 1243 High St., 541-345-4905, East 19th Café, 1485 E. 19th Ave., 541-342-4025, McMenamins.com.

2. Texas Roadhouse, 1060 Valley River Way, 541-345-7427, TexasRoadHouse.com.

3. Red Robin, 1221 Executive Pkwy., 541-484-9588, RedRobin.com.

Bring your party of five and celebrate your birthday at McMenamins, the place of beer, Cajun tots and burgers. The atmosphere inside this favorite chain restaurant is campy, casual and outdoorsy. There are three locations in Eugene — East 19th Avenue, High Street and Club Road — and the one located on Club Road feels like you’re in a tree hut overlooking the Willamette River.

Interestingly enough, none of the locations say they do something special for birthdays, not a free dessert nor pastry. Brothers Mike and Brian McMenamin opened its first location as we know it today in 1983. Since then, the company has rehabilitated multiple historic properties into pubs and restaurants across the state.