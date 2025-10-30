1. Heritage Distilling, 110 Madison St., 541-357-4431, HeritageDistilling.com.

2. 4 Spirits Distillery, 3405 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis, 541-368-3195, 4spiritsDistillery.com.

3. Wolf Spirit, permanently closed.

In a city with so many options, curating a unique environment can be difficult. Heritage Distillery is a full production distillery in the Whiteaker District in Eugene with an immersive experience, allowing customers to hand-make and taste their own concoction, bringing liquor education and enjoyment to life. Voted by the community as the Best Distillery, Heritage has served Eugene since 2016.

Program Manager Walter Wakeman says “When a customer comes in, it starts with us; we make a lot of recommendations and create interactivity, which is attractive to people.” The state-of-the-art Whiteaker location features a tasting room, retail space and an internal mezzanine overlooking the operations, allowing customers to feel a part of the production space. And the Cast Club, a year-long membership, that allows customers to create their own liquor barrel to taste-test as the flavor develops.