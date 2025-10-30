1. Lyta Blunt, @lytablunt.

For nearly a decade, Lyta Blunt has been the local life of the party — a drag queen, actress and DJ who turned every stage in Eugene into her runway. About two months ago, the Lane Community College alum took her talents north to Portland’s drag scene, but not before sweeping Eugene’s Best Of awards for Best Drag Queen, Best Actress and Best Club DJ, leaving behind a trail of green glitter and love. “I’m still a drag queen in Eugene — I’m just not sleeping here at night,” she says with a laugh.

For Blunt, DJing, acting and drag all flow from the same creative energy. “I was able to start DJing pretty much right after I was out of college, and that wasn’t necessarily what I expected,” she says. What began as spinning tracks at drag shows soon became a passion — and shaped her start in drag. “It’s the best job ever,” she says. Blunt is also the creator of Baddies Night, a QTBIPOC-centered dance party she launched in Eugene to fill a gap in the local nightlife scene. “I’m super excited to be nominated for DJ this year. When I started Baddies Night, there wasn’t really anything like it,” she says. “Creating a space where people can be not just represented but celebrated really means so so much to me.” — Kat Tabor