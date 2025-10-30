Best Local radio personality or podcaster

1. Love Cross, KLCC, 89.7 FM.

2. Deb Trist, Downtown Deb, KLCC, 89.7 FM, Dead Air on Facebook, KLCC.org.

3. Reverend Marc Time, KWVA, 88.1 FM.

When Eugene wakes up, many start their day by tuning in to their favorite morning host. For countless listeners — whether on the dial or through their smart speakers — that familiar voice on KLCC 89.7 FM belongs to Love Cross, on air each morning from 6 am to 9 am.

Cross joined KLCC in 2017, beginning her public radio career as a graduate student hosting Morning Edition for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s, according to her profile on KLCC.org. Although she has earned multiple Edward R. Murrow Awards for Best Newscast and honors from the Public Media Journalists Association, Cross says this was her first time being nominated in a Best of category in Eugene Weekly. “This is the first time I’ve even been nominated for something like this, so it’s super fun,” Cross says. “I just feel so grateful that I get to have such a wonderful job in our community.”