Best Local wine

1. Sweet Cheeks Winery, 27007 Briggs Hill Rd., 541-349-9463, SweetCheeksWinery.com.

2. Sarver Winery, 25600 Mayola Lane, 541-935-2979, SarverWinery.com.

3. King Estate Winery, 80854 Territorial Hwy., 541-942-9874, KingEstate.com.

Having taken the top spot last year, Sweet Cheeks Winery is a mainstay on the Best of list for a reason. Opening 20 years ago as a winery after operating as a vineyard since 1989, Sweet Cheeks focuses on “hospitality in our tasting room,” according to Katie Brown, Sweet Cheeks’s director of consumer sales and marketing. Dispelling the upturned-nose wine snob image that can haunt wineries, Sweet Cheeks takes a casual approach to wine. For Sweet Cheeks, hospitality is “getting to know our guests on an individual basis how wine fits into their life, and then talking about wine and giving them an experience with wine that matches what they’re looking for,” Brown says. With a “wine for every palate” approach, Sweet Cheeks prides itself on curating a flight of wine that’s just right for you.