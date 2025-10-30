Best Pizza

1. Hey, Neighbor! Pizza House, 605 W. 19th Ave. & 1621 E. 19th Ave., 541-505-9302, H-n-p-h.com.

2. The Wheel Apizza Pub, 390 Lincoln St., #101, 541-735-3860, TheWheelApizzaPub.com.

3. (tie) Mezza Luna Pizzeria, 933 Pearl St., 541-684-8900, 115 S. 5th St., Spfd, 541-653-8661, MezzalunaPizzeria.com and

Osteria DOP, 1122 Oak St., 541-913-6460, OsteriaDop.com.

Since 2023, Hey Neighbor! has reigned supreme at the number one spot on Eugene Weekly’s Best of in the pizza category. Whether it’s their adored corgi mascots or the consistency of a wood fired crust, clearly EW readers can’t get enough. The restaurant emphasizes keeping a pie focused — letting a star ingredient shine. A fan favorite, the Bombo, adds a touch of sweetness through hot honey that compliments the otherwise meaty pie. A commitment to fresh ingredients helps Hey Neighbor! stand out, and inviting atmospheres at both locations transforms pizza night into a neighborhood gathering.