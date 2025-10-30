The Biggest Party in the Space-Time Continuum

Capricorn Mansion. Photo by Ame Beard.

In 2009, Stephen Hawking threw a party for the ages, inviting time travelers from all around to congregate at his house to enjoy “champagne and nibbles.” On his invitation, he included the exact coordinates of the Reception for Time Travelers, so that way anyone from any time period would know just where to go. As marvelous as the party surely was, nobody showed up. Hawking sent out the invitations the day after the party occurred, because, in true time traveler fashion, the party took place “in the past” according to his invitation. In 2025, Ame Beard has traveled to the future to throw Hawking’s exact party at Capricorn Manor, a sophisticated Victorian mansion 40 miles from Eugene. This duplicate Reception for Time Travelers is complete with champagne, nibbles and even a worm hole. This way, the party from the past can take place once again, and now hopefully have some attendees. “We want our time travelers from any era to come! People are encouraged to dress up,” Beard says. “Anyone can come, and they should come to celebrate the community and the fall season.”



