Eugene Record Label takes the Stage

This Friday, April 17 at the Annex Eugene, Thunderegg Records provides young, up-and-coming local and student-artists with an opportunity to showcase their unique talents to the community at the first ever Thunderegg Records Spring Showcase. As a nonprofit record label, the goal of growing the music scene in Eugene stems from supporting independent artists through resources, promotion and live performances. “We want to cement ourselves in the community as an outlet for young, talented artists while showcasing diverse music to Eugene,” says Peter Repins, Thunderegg president. Growing out of an idea to start a music club at the University of Oregon, Thunderegg Records has blossomed into its own identity. Rather than signing artists, Repins says they “guide” artists, allowing them to maintain their talent as their own. Singer-songwriter Alina Jakobson and piano-driven balladeer Emerson Parker will complement the duo of Ocean Demmin-Ferneau and Hope Call on the evening’s bill. Bands Nuisance, Dalaran and Busy Being Born all perform as well. — Corin Antonio

Thunderegg Records Spring Showcase is 6 pm Friday, April 17, at The Annex, 1236 Kincaid Street. Tickets are $10 at the door. The concert is all-ages.