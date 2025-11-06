Best Bobaristas to Greet You When You’re Just Plain Spent and Who Have Probably Overheard So Much College Gossip

Picture this: it’s been a long day and you’ve decided that you deserve a beverage. You’re exhausted, you’re just a couple of hours before you finally get to collapse onto your bed, and you know that you’ve earned something tasty. When you walk into the T4 near the University of Oregon campus, not only do you get the luxury of the decent variety of boba drink options and toppings, you also get the warmest, “Hi, welcome in!” that you’ve ever heard.

Throughout my college life, my friends and I have used the T4 off campus as our gathering spot. We’ve made the on-foot trek countless times before and after class to rant about roommate issues, talk about romantic relationships, complain about professors and unload our most insane family drama right into our tapioca pearls and grass jelly.

But when it’s been a hard day, whether we’re ready to debrief or decompress over a plastic cup of Wintermelon or Jasmine milk tea, we can always be sure that before the gossip starts, the workers behind the counter, the bobaristas, if you will, are sure to deliver a collection of friendly, welcoming smiles as if to say, “this is your place.”

The bobaristas are not overbearing or plastic. They don’t try to engage in unwanted conversation. They are simply happy that you’re here, in a world that is so sad sometimes. What’s more, they never act annoyed if you ask them for the passcode to the bathroom (or when you go back right after because you forgot it when you got to the door). Did you forget to get your stamp card stamped? Don’t worry, they got you.

Dalida Farhat, who has worked there for two years and whose favorite T4 drink is Okinawa, says her secret to excellent customer service is simple. “I’m in front of the counter when I go to other places. I just like to treat people how I would want to be treated.” — Savannah Brown

T4 is open noon to 8 pm every day at 1341 Patterson Street. Call 541-636-3347 for more information.