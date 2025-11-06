Best Hidden Gem Bakery 

Every Saturday morning, I drive to Hideaway Bakery on Amazon Drive knowing that there will be a line out the door. I arrive around 10 am, two hours after opening, dreaming of my go-to order: a small iced mocha with whipped cream and cinnamon on the top, and a plain bagel toasted with cream cheese.

I’ve become a regular at the bakery. “For Bella,” the workers say before I even order my iced drink. The bagels there are the most delicious, affordable and decently-sized snack in town.

But apart from the bagels, Hideaway serves a great plate of Oaxacan chilaquiles. Dished out with a dab of sour cream, the traditional Mexican breakfast meal comes with two runny yolked eggs and a plate full of tortilla chips covered with the traditional Oaxacan red sauce.

On the pastry side, my favorite is the raspberry cream cheese frosting chocolate cupcake.

Hideaway Bakery is at 3377 East Amazon Drive. HideawayBakery.com, 541-868-1982.