Best Place for a last minute plan-switch Valentine’s Dinner

Even with our reservation, eating at a chain restaurant was simply impossible this last Valentine’s Day. We waited outside, in cold February weather, for about 25 minutes along with around 30 other freezing and hungry lovers, most of whom had reservations.

So, there my boyfriend and I were, at 8 pm on Valentine’s, without a dinner plan. We called around, and after hearing, “hour wait,” or “you need a reservation tonight,” we finally found our hero: Agate Alley Bistro.

We were greeted by the host and serving staff dressed up in pinks and reds. We waited in the lobby for no longer than five minutes, where we shuffled through some magazines and took in the inviting scenery. Soon enough we were sitting in a comfortable, quiet booth. It was much more romantic than a chain restaurant with families who couldn’t find a babysitter for the night. We became very thankful our other reservation fell through.

Agate Alley had a specialized Valentine’s Day drink and dinner menu, where I found my new favorite cocktail: a chocolate-covered strawberry martini. The service was amazing, especially for a very chaotic night. To end it off we were surprised with complimentary Valentine’s Day chocolate-covered strawberries.

Agate Alley is at 1461 East 19th Avenue, AgateAlley.com.