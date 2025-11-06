Rising to the Occasion

For 48 years, Eugene’s Metropol Bakery was owned by one person. But that changed on Oct. 1, when the longtime manager took ownership of the shop.

Metropol is known for its artisan bread and pastries. At one point, the bakery had three locations in Eugene, but its long-lasting one is located on Willamette Street. In fact, the Willamette location is where Maria Martin, the new owner, has spent most of her time.

Inspired by a cooking competition show and the idea of becoming a chef, Martin moved to Eugene in 1998. “I started watching a cooking show called Great Chefs, Great Cities back in the day — one of the first little reality TV programs,” she says, adding she “ended up just watching the end of it, which was the dessert, so I kinda got inspired by that.”

That same year, Martin found a job working at Metropol’s former Willakenzie Road location.

Since then, Martin has worked every position at the bakery — from decorating cakes, baking bread and management, she has done it all.

But she says one of her favorite jobs is working in the front because she gets to interact with the customers. “I know a ton of them now that I’ve been here for almost 30 years,” she says.

Elizabeth Leroue, head pastry chef, has worked at Metropol for 22 years. What keeps her going, she says, is Martin. “There’s this calmness and groundedness about her,” Leroue says, “That’s part of why I’ve been here for so long working with her.”

Maggie Pitcher, a former employee, has known Martin since the 2000s. During her time at the bakery, Pitcher says Martin was always helpful. “She’s been so dedicated to Metropol in all these years, pulling long shifts or filling as needed,” Pitcher says.

Since 1977, Metropol has focused on quality and presentation, Martin says. But now, she wants to focus on the customer experience. “We’re not just selling a pastry or cake or bread, we’re selling the experience of coming to a bakery and having a luxury,” she says. “Nobody needs any of this, so it’s our job to make them feel like they need it.”

In addition, Martin says she wants to focus on the deli side of the bakery and marketing. “We do have a little bit of a quiche, chicken salad, soups,” she says, “chicken pot pies to up that a little bit more, so that we have more of a following there.”

But customers should not be worried, because Martin says that things will stay the same for the most part. “We are going to uphold what we have been taught by the (previous) owner as much as we can and to bring that continuously to them and to keep providing consistent quality baked goods year-round.”

The ownership transfer was talked about for years. Then in early 2025, Martin and the previous owner, Donna McGuinness, started the process. “I feel like this year and then the last six weeks have been insane, running around town, signing this, doing this, picking up this, changing that,” Martin says.

Metropol Bakery, 2538 Willamette St., open 8 am to 4 pm everyday, 541-465‑4730, MetropolBakery.com