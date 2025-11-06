Slant — Butternaise

• Food security is still insecure (thanks, Donald Trump), and here at Eugene Weekly we are collecting food for Burrito Brigade’s Little Food Pantries. Find the list of pantries, from Eugene to Oakridge, at BurritoBrigade.org/pantries and drop by 1251 Lincoln Street to drop off food or warm clothing (and say hi!). Lane Community College’s The Torch newspaper put together a list of food resources on that campus at LCCTorch.com. One of those resources in the school’s Humanities Office has a GoFund.me/5ac009089 as the need for food and toiletries has gone beyond the abilities of the folks who were supplying it. We need a better social safety net.

• Here’s your reminder that Veterans Day is Tuesday, Nov. 11, and local veterans have been protesting current political policies for months. Check out the ongoing events in Activist Alert — the Thursday election postcarders tell us they have sent 25,450 postcards!

• This week in perky food news we didn’t see coming: Tillamook Cheese announced its new “Butternaise” a “limited-edition butter-mayo spread made from Tillamook Butter and Kewpie Mayo.” Let us know how that goes.

• Well hello, election results! Zohran Mamdani is mayor of NYC — the Muslim democratic socialist being elected the day former Vice Presidential war monger Dick Cheney died is noted. The Emeralds baseball team might have a new home in Medford now that that city voted to increase the transient lodging tax inside the city to build a regional conference and events center as part of the Creekside Quarter project. Locally, Springfield is looking like it’s passing its fire levy, but rural Lane County voters are not approving separate fire district levies. Democrats also won gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia, and Californians voted to allow the state’s Democratic lawmakers to redraw the congressional map.

• We still miss hearing the late David “Frog” Miller’s “Have you read the world’s funniest jokebooks?” and are touched and delighted at the memorial plaque his community installed Sunday, Nov. 2, at 871 East 13th Avenue next to his longtime spot by the University of Oregon’s Duck Store. Scan the QR code and you can still hear the jokes.

• This week online at EugeneWeekly.com, read local attorney Zach Klonoski about his father, a longtime political science professor at the University of Oregon who taught “democracy is not a spectator sport.” Also, read about a local activist who was handcuffed after walking away from a backpack at the Tuesday, Oct. 28 ICE protest and a viewpoint from a Lane Community College math instructor.