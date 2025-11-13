A New Season To Sing

The magic and full force of a concert choir comes to life again Nov. 15 and 16 when Eugene Vocal Arts takes the Soreng Theater stage at Hult Center. Eugene Vocal Arts will perform selections from Italian repertoire in the program La Bella Vita (The Beautiful Life), under the direction of Diane Retallack, who is beginning her 41st season as artistic director and conductor. Eugene Vocal Arts — with sopranos Arwen Myers and Ágnes Vojtkó, harmonium player Barbara Baird and the Eugene Concert Orchestra — will take listeners on an Italian stroll to celebrate family, food, friends and the savoring of life’s simple pleasures. For the holiday season, the full Eugene Concert Choir with orchestra performs the program Carols of Peace, an engaging selection of music that includes biblical scripture (Glenn Rudolph’s “The Dream Isaiah Saw”) and “Dona Nobis Pacem” movements from great choral masterworks. There will be carol sing-alongs with the Oregon Tuba Ensemble in the Hult Center lobby prior to the concert.

Eugene Vocal Arts and Eugene Concert Orchestra open the season 7:30 pm Saturday, Nov. 15, and 2:30 pm Sunday, Nov. 16, with La Bella Vita at Hult Center’s Soreng Theater. The full Eugene Concert Choir with Eugene Concert Orchestra takes the stage 2:30 pm Sunday, Dec. 14, with Carols of Peace at Hult Center’s Silva Concert Hall. Tickets are at HultCenter.org. More information about Eugene Concert Choir is at EugeneConcertChoir.org.