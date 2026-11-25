In this economy, finding gifts for a friend, family member or loved one can prove to be harder than usual. Gas prices are through the roof, inflation is at an all time high and it sometimes seems like everything around us is falling apart. But not to fear, Eugene Weekly has its annual Gift Guide Issue to help you work through just what exactly you can get for someone this holiday season. From simple gifts that mean a lot, to socks, plants, CD’s, classes and holiday markets, we’ve got you covered.

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