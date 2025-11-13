Always be Grinding

Grindcore and extreme metal bands from as far away as Ohio descend on Eugene this weekend for Grinding Up Eugene II, a two-day music festival at 255 Madison. Coproduced by DIY bookers Nail House and Eugene record label Moyai Records, Grinding Up consists of nationally known bands like TRIPAS SANGRIENTAS from Los Angeles, Mutilatred from Toledo, Ohio, and Ovenhead from Cleveland. Local acts include Prager Youth, /root_dir and Entresol, to name a few. Twelve bands play each day. As is often the case with music genres, definitions of grindcore, power violence and other types of extreme metal are blurry. They often blend aspects of heavy metal with hardcore punk — dark, aggressive music characterized by blast beats (volleys of machine gun-like drum fills), and guitars that alternate between punk simplicity and metal’s anthemic quality. Layered on top, screamed, often almost barked vocals define the sound. It’s not for the faint of heart, but like many niche styles of music, once you know what to listen for, the rhythmic precision and skill it takes to perform becomes clear. Zack Chace, from Moyai Records, says he loves the genres’ musicianship and emotional extremes. Grindcore and related styles, he says, are a healthy release for aggression or “emotions that we would typically expect people to repress.” Another thing that drew him to this genre, he adds, “is guitar technique.” He says that many bands in the scene have “technical, fast riffs that appeal to me.” Chace says Eugene has “a tight-knit” extreme metal community, but still, it’s “very welcoming.” He adds, “A big reason why I’m doing this: I’d love to see the scene here grow.” The first Grinding Up happened in 2023 at a house venue. Now, Chace says, “I’d love to see larger bands playing at all-ages venues.”

Grinding Up Eugene II is 3 pm to midnight Saturday, Nov. 15, and Sunday, Nov. 16, at 255 Madison, 255 Madison Street. Cover is $20 each day, or $30 for the whole weekend. Re-entry is permitted. Organizers say they’re willing to work with individuals on the cover price, but some cover is required to pay the bands. Both days are all ages.