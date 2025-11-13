An Immersive Indigenous Art Walk Bridging the Gap

The November Second Friday Art Walk features Indigenous artists at Springfield City Hall Gallery. The art show is called First People: Expressions of how we move in your world, and is centered around four dynamic artists, Leo White Horse (Sicangu Lakota), Arusha Dittmer (Ho-Chunk), Raoul Dittmer (Ho-Chunk) and Kunu Bearchum (Northern Cheyenne, Ho-Chunk), portraying powerful contemporary issues. Keith Benett, a Springfield Art Commission commissioner, says, “Each piece gives viewers a way to create dialogue. A wide variety brings something for everyone.” Folk rock singer Forest Mountain Lion will perform during the show, pairing the Indigenous art pieces with music to showcase their powerful representations. Springfield City Art Gallery uses events like this to promote cultural richness and diversity in Springfield. The event is for everyone, and the immersive experience is meant for families to enjoy time together while soaking up the importance of Indigenous art and artists in the community.

First People: Expressions of how we move in your world, part of theSecond Friday Art Walk show, is 5 pm to 7 pm Friday, Nov. 14, at Springfield City Hall Gallery, 225 5th Street. Free.