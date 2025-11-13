From Discerning Voters to Goldfinger

What Say You, EW Readers?

I was perplexed to learn King Estate received a third-place finish as Best Local Winery in EW’s latest readers poll (10/30).

Had these naive voters properly volatilized the swill’s esters, they would have surely discovered an offensively brutish nose followed by a distinctly gritty finish.

And here I’d long thought EW readers were a discerning lot.

Dan Dizney

Eugene

NWLCT Helps

Regarding your recent Local & Vocal column, “Preserving Natural Features” (EW, 11/6). When McKenzie River Trust switched to offering conservation easements only to larger parcels, we lost hope in getting an easement for our land. We thought they were the only trust in our area, but we delightedly became aware of the Northwest Land Conservation Trust.

As described in the column, these folks are an all-volunteer organization that flies well under the radar. With their guidance, we have secured a conservation easement to protect the 45 acres we are honored to inhabit. The NWLCT group was revisiting our land just last week to confirm we were following the easement’s requirements. We passed!

For us, a childless-by-choice couple, this land is our legacy. To be able to protect in perpetuity its beauty, natural resources, and to offer safe haven for the wildlife resting, roaming and living here has meant the world to us. We have bobcats, cougars, bears, coyotes and skunks, just to mention a few, as well as a plethora of birdlife. Here is their safe haven.

If you feel as we do and want to protect the land you inhabit, please reach out to NWCLT. They will assist you to do so if certain requirements and restrictions allow. Then, you can rest assured your land will be protected.

Bev and Mike Hollander

Eugene

A Loyal Fan of Goldfinger

I am fortunate to know both Downtown Deb and Reverend Marc Time. Both are entertaining to listen to. If you like their radio personalities, I believe that you will enjoy listening to Andy Goldfinger on KOCF, FM 92.7. He is on Monday through Friday from 10 am to 2 pm. In addition to his radio personality, he has an encyclopedic knowledge of all types of music, both past and present. At least once a day, he will play a song from a Grateful Dead show.

Ken Rosemarin

Eugene

A New Twist to the Work Day

Once a year is “Take Your Daughter to Work Day,” and it’s a special day when daughters have the chance to see what their fathers do for work. How about the ICE thugs prowling around the streets of Eugene? I can see you with your mask, AK-47, bulletproof vest, your pistol strapped to your side and tear gas ready to spray in the face of an elderly Hispanic lady.

Will you have your daughter sit in the front seat of the federal government ICE vehicle? Have her in the front seat so she can see you chase after “let’s see” a gardener’s truck, boxing in the truck, rushing out like Superman, smashing the window of the truck and pulling the frightened Brown-skin men out of the truck.

She can see you slam the men down on the ground and shoving your knee on their backs. Not only does she witness her brave daddy, but his buddies get to jump on top of the gardeners, too.

ICE thugs have beaten and nearly killed countless non-violent human beings without due process all across the country. I don’t see how any ICE thug can look into the mirror and not ask themselves, “What in the hell do I tell my daughter what I do for a living?” I’m a Vietnam veteran, and my dad was wounded four times fighting the Nazi Germans in Italy against what is happening in America today!

Frank Harper

Springfield

An Inspiring Letter

Hats off to local hero Tim Ream (EW Letters, 11/06), underscoring the importance of saving our roadless public forests and eliciting the inaction of Rep. Val Hoyle on this issue. It was 30 years ago that Ream risked his life by staging a 70-day hunger strike outside of the Eugene Federal Building to protest the devastation of our precious forests.

As an activist, Ream has worked tirelessly for decades trying to save our planet. This, by using democratic principles: protesting peacefully, following the law and good old-fashioned letter writing. We have a lot to learn from him.

He was in the Peace Corps. He was one of the victors at the Warner Creek blockade. He lobbied Congress in Washington on the last leg of his hunger strike. Ream hosted the community-conscious Eugene cable access show Cascadia Alive! He became a lawyer to try and better the world. And he can still write a damn good letter. Check out the free documentary Pickaxe on YouTube, which he co-directed, and you’ll be inspired, too.

Tom Derungs

Eugene

Stoning Our Neighbors

Somehow, the present U.S. immigration situation reminds me of Shirley Jackson’s haunting, immortal short story “The Lottery.” It’s a cheerful, friendly weekend neighborhood gathering in the park, a potluck, so people have brought lots of food to share. And there is a lottery. Each person gets a number. Whoever gets the losing number is stoned to death by their friends and neighbors.

A psychologist I once heard speak on the radio said societies go through purification cycles when they try to cast out anyone who seems different, not part of the majority. And stop people from exercising any of their vices. Purity means strictly following rules.

Now the Donald Trump cultists think they can purify the U.S., make it look more like them, by getting rid of Brown people, visible poor people, anyone receiving subsidized government services, etc.

And do what, replace us with robots? I don’t think so. A robot isn’t going to wipe your ass in a post-hospital rehab center. Or even if it could, that doesn’t sound very safe to me.

Lynn Porter

Eugene

ONLINE EXTRA LETTERS

We Don’t Need Permits

Scott Zarnegar’s letter to the editor requesting that protest organizations get police permits for future marches, etc. (EW, 10/30) — IMO, is treading on dangerous ground when we ask authorities if We the People can use our constitutional rights.

“Freedom of Assembly” in The Bill of Rights says just that — that we the People have the freedom to gather as groups anywhere we want (I suggest on public property).

Did the participants during The American Revolution ask if they could assemble??

No!

Did the Boston Tea Party get permission to board the ship when they yelled, “No Taxation without Representation!”

No!

Sure, it would have been nice if The No Kings rally organizers would ask marchers to follow the rules for pedestrians (only cross with “the walk” sign, etc.).

FYI, marchers don’t have to cross every street as a group. If some are held back because of waiting for the walk sign, they can always catch up later. Safety first.

P.S.: Thanks to Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner and crew for having a hands-off approach to protesters. Much appreciated.

Kristy Murray

Eugene

Gatsby Lives

While the SNAP benefits and USAID shipments are cut off, Donald Trump and company hold a The Great Gatsby-themed costume party. What a coldhearted, despicable insult.

Sadly, F. Scott Fitzgerald couldn’t attend the gala, but his words were ideally suited for those who did.

“They were careless people…they smashed up things and…retreated back into their money…and let other people clean up the mess they had made.”

It’s time to release the Gatsby files. Publish the guest list — and the menu!

W.C. Crutchfield

Eugene

It’s Only Fair

The No King protest is good, especially without a permit, something Donald Trump would do. Now let’s not do what Will Rogers said: “American Voters have a short memory.” Have a long memory and vote out the Republicans, they are destroying this county in the name of their “King.”

The Golden Rule states “…..do to others what you would have done to you….”

What the Republicans are doing is what they want done to them, so let’s give them what they want.

Turnabout is fair play.

Steven Hunnicutt

Eugene

An Invitation to Stare

Since Eugene City Council voted on Oct. 8 that the Flock surveillance cameras should go on “pause,” we need to make sure that our city is addressing the real issues. Without the ability to monitor ordinary citizens going about their day, which EPD has authorized more than 2,000 times since the cameras were installed in May, how would Chris Skinner, the police chief, entertain himself? As a member of the public concerned with the mental and emotional wellbeing of our unelected city officials, I have some suggestions:

Minority Report (2002) is a Steven Spielberg blockbuster about a cool new technology with the potential to totally revolutionize policing. Watch and find out what happens!

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) is a classic film about a super smart computer that won’t let any silly humans get in the way of its mission, just like Palantir!

Blue’s Clues (1996-2007) is a Nickelodeon show about a man and his dog who solve mysteries by looking for clues, talking to people, and using their brains; no surveillance cameras necessary!

As thrilling as these shows are, I know they won’t really substitute for the ability to track ordinary Eugeneans without a warrant or even an active investigation, so if Skinner gets really bored, he is welcome to come to my house and stare in my windows.

Matie Trewe

Eugene

It’s the Party, Not MAGA

I think it’s time that, in the media, we stop referring to MAGA as the problem. That only dilutes what’s going on. Instead of MAGA we should recognise that the problem is the Republican Party. That’s where it lies now, not in some outlier or fringe group.

Walker T Ryan

Junction City