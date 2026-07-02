Paddling, Patriotism and the Press in Letters

Independent Newspapers Saving Democracy!

Every Thursday morning, I jump on my “human powered” bicycle and point it towards Eugene to the 5th Street Market to get a copy of the Weekly! Not exactly because of lung cancer: thanks to Agent Orange exposure during the Vietnam War. In major cities all across the USA for over 100 years on street corners within earshot: “Hear ye — hear ye! Hot off of the presses! Read all about it!” Millions of pedestrians would reach into their pockets for a dime and buy a paper. Tragically, along with those words, 3,500 newspapers across this country have died since we celebrated the 21st Century.

You better be shaking in your boots because, on average, every week, two newspapers die in this country. I rode my bike across this great country in 1977 and 1994, and I was interviewed in newspapers along the way and it was the highlight of my bicycle adventures. Most, if not all, those precious newspapers are gone. The small town reporters are the ones who keep corrupt politicians honest. With no checks and balances, corruption is festering from small towns all the way to the White House. Need I remind you about Jan 6?

Small town newspapers are the foundation of our democracy, and because of their demise, our democracy is crumbling. Millions of people all across this country have lost the feel of newsprint between their fingers — there is hope. Hope is found in independent newspapers, just like the Weekly; they are popping up from Eugene to New York City.

To all those of you who feel this paper between your fingers, please support the valuable advertisers and donate to support our beloved Weekly, even if it’s a dime!

Frank Harper

Springfield

Upside Down as Usual

I’ve spent a few hours over the years stopping at various places, flying the British Flag upside down.

It’s a confusing flag because it isn’t symmetrical, even though it looks like it is. If you can look at the Hawaiian flag, the Australian or New Zealand and even our neighbours to the north, the British Columbia flag, all of whom have the “Union Jack” in the top left corner, you will be able to see the correct orientation. I’ve had many a conversation with hotel receptionists in Eugene over the years and most (not all) have maintenance staff who know which way is up.

But now, shock and horror, the University of Oregon, who having given my flag prominence next to “Old Glory” outside the track and field complex by Phil’s Phallus, has committed the same error!

It is considered a sign of distress, which is not a good omen for our teams in the World Cup, but as an Englishman, I am forever optimistic.

I’m contacting the athletic department of the university to see if the correction can be made.

Peter Tildesley

Brownsville

In Local News

I agree with Steven E. Hunnicutt (letters June 25) about the failures of other local news sources.

The Register Guard (motto: yesterday’s news tomorrow, maybe) is becoming irrelevant, but I had hopes that Lookout would be a good source of balanced, accurate news, but I have run up against their bias.

The first time was when I asked to publish a guest opinion about a non-believer’s view of creation after the Lane County Republicans published their “Declaration of dependence on the Creator.”

More recently, Lookout published a story about local access roads from the views of people who want the county to take over maintenance for them. The original article was biased and didn’t include the views of anyone who thought it was a bad idea. They eventually published my letter after two of my strongest points were removed, but it was hidden in what I call the table of contents, rather than the Daily Digest, where most people go to find their news stories.

I don’t know why the paper is biased that way, but maybe they like a story about regular people “sticking it to the man,” but if the proponents have their way, the man will stick it back to us in the form of one-time assessments in the range of tens of thousands of dollars.

Steve Hiatt

Eugene

Shining Journalism

Congratulations to Christian Wihtol on his excellent reporting (“Money Like Water” EW June 11 edition) of the many violations by Kathleen Jones-McCann and her illegal home, garage and outbuildings along the McKenzie River. When you add in the stunning $146,587 in campaign contributions to David Loveall and Ryan Ceniga, along with her efforts to sway the county board, this story takes on a whole new level of total and blatant disregard for the law.

I am hopeful that Wihtol will continue to cover this story, particularly the action of the Lane County Board, vis-a-vis the interests of the taxpayers and citizens of Lane County in this matter (i.e., failure to get planning approval or building permits, avoidance of real estate taxes, violations of land use rules, etc.) The clear and multiple violations here are breathtaking in their scope and impact and should concern everyone in Lane County.

The Bricks $ Mortar column continues to be one of the shining stars of journalism contained in the pages of the Eugene Weekly. Thank you.

Sharon Swan

Eugene

ONLINE EXTRA LETTERS

Light is on the SPS Board

I recently viewed the video of the May 11 Springfield Public School board meeting, in which four former board members criticized the Board’s current chair. Jonathan Light is a lifelong Springfield resident and public servant. I have observed him leading a few board meetings and have seen him interacting elsewhere with other community members of various ages. In these situations, I have witnessed only respectful treatment of others. Allegations at the May 11 board meeting lacked specific instances of bullying or disrespect on his part and so failed to persuade me. The mini-parade of former board members speaking against him seems to be part of a concerted effort to discredit his educational views through irrelevant and unfair personal attacks. It would be more constructive to offer reasoned, fact-based counterarguments to his educational policy recommendations. Ad hominem attacks serve only to undermine the trust and goodwill necessary to solving problems together — such as the alarming loss of revenue to the district due to declining enrollment.

Everyone in the room at that meeting wants to support student’s right to learn in safe, well-staffed schools. Of course, not everyone agrees on how best to operate those schools. Some believe in tightly controlling those schools and their teachers from the central office. Light supports teachers’ right and ability to deliver a comprehensive curriculum without micro-management by administrators. He knows that board members can learn the full reality of school operations only if they can visit them frequently, informally, non-judgmentally and without a chaperone from the district office. There is no good reason to attack him personally because he promotes those beliefs. I urge Springfield parents to attend future Board meetings, to show and express support for Light’s efforts on their children’s and teachers’ behalf.

John T. Osgood

Springfield

Thanks to the Trumpites

I am intent on the joy that the most foul, lying piece of excrement that has cheated his way to the White House. From the beginning, right at the escalator, and giving away free T-shirts that you were required to wear on camera, from that point on, he has stolen every penny he has gotten his hands on. How, you might ask, could this thieving, lying, philandering braggart get away with all his crimes? We completed our elective process and selected the swine that Turncoat Johnny could use and abuse. He would use his time in office to shake his money tree often to take full advantage.

As guilty as he is, we allowed him to lie, cheat, and steal, and avoid the justice we all should demand. Instead, we beg and crawl rather than stand and fight. How many more lessons must we endure from our GOP dogs before we say enough is enough! Please understand, I don’t have all the answers, and my words are my own. Prez Trumpie would have us believe that if we swallow his tripe, all will be OK…I think not.

George G. Brooks

Springfield

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