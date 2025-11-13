Slant — Say it.

• The most exciting thing in south Eugene continues to excite in a meeting of the icons! There’s not just a Nicholas Cage flag or three hanging on Olympic Villa Apartments on Willamette, there’s a full-on Nic Cage mural by local artist Bayne Gardner. Check out Gardner’s video of his latest works at Instagram.com/baynegardner, and let’s root for a visit from Cage himself. Yeardley Smith, the voice of Lisa Simpson, came to town once to unveil a Simpsons mural and fell in love with a Springfield cop, so anything can happen!

• With all the furor about the Lane Community College Board of Education, the fact has been overlooked that not only the faculty union, the LCC Education Association, but also the classified staff union, LCC Employee Federation, have been working without contracts since June 30. Let’s support all the educators and workers. Head over to LCC’s The Torch for updates on union and campus activities and even the Bigfoot strike that continues after more than a year. Find it in print or at LCCTorch.com.

• The attacks on immigrants keep coming. Go to EugeneWeekly.com for a story by Ysabella Sosa on a community meeting in Eugene about the arrests and how to respond to them. Then Eve Weston writes about a community vigil in Cottage Grove after a longtime resident and business owner of Juanita’s Latina Store downtown was pulled over and thrown to the ground by ICE — even as she carried her green card in her back pocket. Rep. Val Hoyle was present at the vigil and said, “The president says he’s going after the worst of the worst. That’s bullshit.” Go to meetings, go to protests, speak up — and support immigrant business like Juanita’s Latina Store.

• Probiotic pioneer Chuck Kesey of Springfield Creamery/Nancy’s Yogurt died Nov. 6 at the age of 87. Kesey was the brother of author Ken Kesey, and husband to Sue Kesey, who died in August, and he was known not only for his ties to the Grateful Dead and other ’60s icons, but also for creating the first commercial yogurt in the United States to contain live probiotics.

• Elections are heating up locally! Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon has announced he’s running for the Springfield seat on the Lane County Commission against gun-totin’ incumbent David Loveall, who has also announced he’s running. Now can someone reasonable please take on Ryan Ceniga in West Lane? Heather Buch (who is definitely reasonable) is running to retain her East Lane seat and has two challengers in Bob Zybach, a policy advisor for climate-change denying Heartland Institute, and Jake Pelroy, who proudly features an endorsement from right-wing legislator Darin Har bick on his campaign page.

• This week in Flock cameras, Eugene police have reversed their position and shared the location of the automated license plate readers — with a janky screenshot of a map. The Register-Guard says it has made an actual map of the locations. 404 Media reports that a Washington judge ruled Flock surveillance images are subject to the state’s public records law.