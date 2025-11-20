Food Preservation Class Returns to Eugene

Creating homemade gifts. Photo by Caleb Freeman.

Hosted by the Master Food Preserver Program of the Oregon State University Extension Service, the Eugene Food Preservation Workshop: Gifts from the Kitchen class encourages people to learn “how to give gifts that are homemade and that can be reused,” says Emily Lafon, OSU Extension Service community engagement specialist. At this class, attendees are taught how to make BBQ rubs, flavored vinegars, baking mixes and non-perishable items. With a 20-attendee capacity Lafon says the food preservation class is always full. “It’s a great way to give gifts to people,” she says. “It doesn’t cost a lot to do it and it’s super fun — you can get really creative with it.”

Eugene Food Preservation Workshop: Gifts from the Kitchen, is 10 am to 2 pm Saturday, Nov. 22, at Community of Christ Church, 1485 Gilham Road. Tickets are $25 and are available at Extension.OregonState.edu.