PNW Liquid Skies

Liquid Cross, a compelling new Eugene punk trio, plays its first-ever show at Moon Rock Records. The performance celebrates Don’t Think, the band’s debut EP, out now on Strange Mono, a Philadelphia label that donates merch and download sales to a mutual aid organization of the artist’s choice. Liquid Cross elected to donate its proceeds to Trans Lifeline, a hotline and microgrant organization supporting trans and gender nonconforming people. Don’t Think is a short, bracing statement of purpose as confident and well-executed as any Eugene debut in recent memory. At its core, it’s classic punk rock, with minimal melodies, simple chord progressions and fuzzy layered guitar lines and percussion that sometimes recall surf rock and rockabilly. Liquid Cross’s vocalist and guitarist, who performs only as Jon, sings drenched in reverb, a bellowing baritone similar to Joy Division’s Ian Curtis. Jon is from Houston, Texas, and moved to Eugene about six years ago. He grew up on punk, but recorded and played experimental solo electric guitar before returning to the music of his youth. With Don’t Think, Jon says his band aimed to capture the sound of the Pacific Northwest, inspired by the classic Portland band Wipers. “I was able to find a guitar tone like a Pacific Northwest band,” Jon says. “There’s a dreaminess to it,” he adds, describing the view out his window on a foggy November afternoon. Joining Liquid Cross at Moon Rock are The Burrow, another strong punk group from Eugene. They are supporting their new The Clash-inspired working-class anthem “Dance Dance Revolution.” Olympia, Washington’s The Intima rounds out the bill. Performing songs of ecological collapse and redemption from last year’s album Peril & Panic, The Intima’s use of violin adds a Romani music flavor to their arty punk grooves.

Liquid Cross, The Burrow and The Intima play 8 pm Friday, Nov. 21, at Moon Rock Records, 443 West 11th Avenue. Cover is $5 to $10 suggested donation. The show is all ages.