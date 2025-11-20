Season of Giving is Back

Light the World hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Valley River Center on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, to celebrate The Giving Machines. Photo by Tia Wittenborn Photography.

‘Tis the season for giving back. On Saturday, Nov. 22, The Giving Machines will return to Valley River Center for a three week run, says Brent MacCluer, AHM Brands media director. The Giving Machines, provided by Light the World — a ministry affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — offer the “community an innovative, hands-on way to support local nonprofits,” MacCluer says. Community members are able to donate to local nonprofits with a press of a button. Once arriving at the machines, people can choose their preferred donation from a list of options, and 100 percent of the proceeds go straight to local nonprofits. Last year, the vending machine-style kiosks raised more than $60,000 for nonprofits, including Catholic Community Services, Court Appointed Special Advocates, Linn Benton Food Share, United Community Action Network and the Community Sharing Program. “The machines are a unique way for people to support nonprofits and the people they serve,” says Kathleen MacArthur, a Giving Machine community volunteer.

The Giving Machines are available Saturday, Nov. 22, to Sunday, Dec. 14, Valley River Center, 239 Valley River Center, at Center Court. Debit and credit cards and mobile payments accepted. For more information visit ChurchOfJesusChrist.org.