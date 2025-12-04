Activist Alert

“It is my aspiration that health finally will be seen not as a blessing to be wished for, but as a human right to be fought for.” — Kofi Annan, United Nations secretary general

Upcoming Protests, Rallies, Marches, Talks, Gatherings and More

• Know-Your-Rights Training for Schools to Stay Safe from ICE, 10 am to 2 pm, Saturday, Dec. 6, at University of Oregon. In partnership with LULAC and the Oregon for All Network, learn practical skills and concrete tools for preventing, responding to and supporting communities impacted by potential ICE activity near schools. Register at Secure.ngpvan.com/esqtD5hCZkGcOi6LPj0CYQ2.

• Say NO to a Mega Amazon Distribution Center in Eugene, 7:30 pm, Dec. 8, Eugene City Council Meeting, City Hall north building. “Stand against what will harm our air, roads and local jobs. Don’t let Bezos exploit our fair city. Say No!”

• Partners, documentary on Starbucks workers in Buffalo rekindling the labor movement, 6:30 pm, Tuesday, Dec. 9, Art House, 492 East 13th, Q&A with striking local Eugene-Springfield Starbucks workers. Donations support Starbucks Workers United’s strike fund.

Ongoing events — Check for holiday changes!

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, Mondays, corners of 29th and Willamette Street and 11 am to noon, Mondays, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads.

• Protest ICE: Last Tuesday Mobilization Response, 10 am on the last Tuesday of each month, ICE office, 211 East 7th Avenue. More info at Linktr.ee/psleugene. Be available for rapid response if there is an arrest via Tinyurl.com/ImmigrantDefenseSignal.

• Singing for our Lives, noon, Tuesdays, 7th and Pearl, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants.

• Silent Protest to Support Our Immigrant Neighbors, 1 pm Tuesdays, ICE office, 7th and Pearl. Signs provided, wear white or black. Indivisible Eugene/Springfield.

• Signmaking at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday, help with signmaking 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays. Paint up to four signs for a donation of $5 to $10. MECCA, 555 High Street.

• Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 3 pm to 5:30 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, old federal building, corner of 7th & Pearl.

• Sister District Postcarding, 6 pm to 10 pm, Wednesdays, Claim 52 Brewing, 232 Lincoln Street.

• The Working Families Party Wolf Pack, meets the first Wednesday of the month to build a government and an economy that serves all, not just the wealthiest few. Register at Mobilize.us.

• Weekly Get-Out-the-Vote Postcarding, resumes Thursday, Jan. 8 for the 2026 midterm elections. For more info Pandi96743@yahoo.com.

• Stop the Cuts, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Replace the Mainstream Parties with a Party Of, By, and For the People, meets once a month on Fridays 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Tall Firs Cafe & Events, 1488 18th Street, Springfield. WtpLane.org and Wethepeoplelanecounty@proton.me.

• Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

• Protest Trump’s Attacks on Immigrants, noon to 3 pm Fridays and Saturdays, in front of the Creswell AM/PM on Oregon Avenue, Creswell SALT (Standing Against Local Tyranny).

• Avelo: The Deportation Airline, ceased service to Eugene Oct. 20. Elsewhere, Avelo continues to fly deportation flights for ICE, so the work is not finished. More info at bit.ly/AveloOutOfEUG and AveloOutofEUG@gmail.com.

