Marlee Matlin: ‘Courage + Dreams = Success’

Photo courtesy University of Oregon.

Actress and advocate Marlee Matlin never went to college in the traditional sense.

Instead, the Oscar-winning actress has learned from what life taught her. One thing she wishes she was taught is, “Don’t let people tell you who you are.”

On June 15, Matlin gave the commencement speech for the 149th University of Oregon commencement ceremony at Autzen Stadium. Her speech, delivered in American Sign Language (ASL), was magnetic, full of energy and Duck pride. She was invited to speak by the university in part because her daughter is among the 5,000-plus graduates who received their degrees.

Matlin is known for her work starring in films and TV shows like Children of a Lesser God, CODA, Seinfeld and The West Wing.

She sat down with Eugene Weekly and her longtime interpreter and collaborator, Jack Jason, the day after commencement to discuss her career, advocacy and what she likes to eat when in Eugene.

When Matlin was 21, many other people her age were in college. She was early in her acting career, starring in Children of a Lesser God, which led her to becoming the youngest person to win the Oscar for best actress in a leading role.

This win was defined by her age and by her Deafness. Many began to see Matlin as the face of the Deaf community and wondered what she would do next. What came next? Advocacy. Matlin’s efforts over the years are recognised as historic wins for the Deaf community.

Deaf rights have long been fought for in the United States. ASL has been used since the 1800s but was not seen as a recognized language or form of communication by linguists or the hearing public until the 1960s. In 1990, the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) advanced visibility and access for those who are Deaf and continues to promote access for the Deaf community.

Matlin involved herself with student-led protests at Gallaudet University for the “Deaf President Now” movement. Gallaudet, the nation’s leading college for the Deaf, had not been led by a Deaf person until Deaf President Now called for the change.

The protests resulted in the appointment of the university’s first Deaf president, Dr. I. King Jordan. Even though Matlin wasn’t a student at Gallaudet, her allyship to the movement paved the way for Deaf rights nationally.

If you have ever used the closed captions you have on your TV, then you can thank Matlin.

She testified before Congress in support of a 1990 law requiring that new TV sets be equipped to display closed captions. She testified again for the 1996 Telecommunications Act to require that digital television receivers also be equipped for captioning.

Later, Matlin worked with the National Association of the Deaf (NAD) to send a letter to Congress to have streaming sites offer closed captioning. After the NAD filed a lawsuit against Netflix, the FCC stepped in and Netflix agreed to caption all its shows.

Matlin’s advice to others who are leading advocacy efforts is “do your homework on what you’re advocating for; don’t follow efforts blindly.”

She also believes you don’t need anger or destruction to get your message across. “Remember that by advocating you are representing that group of people … [B]e a good example for individuals who can make things happen.”

As for what is next for advancing advocacy for the Deaf community, “It has to do with hearing institutions, they have to understand that we need to not be afraid of hiring [Deaf] people to work in [Hearing] institutions,” Matlin signed.

You cannot live life according to what others expect of you, she signed.

Matlin had advice that didn’t make it into her speech.

“Life can be strange sometimes, well a lot of times, but making the best of it is all you can do. Do the best that you can,” she signed. Appreciate what you have, appreciate your parents, appreciate your family, appreciate everything you have and say thank you to everyone, whatever you get these days.

In addition to her earnest message to the class of 2026 graduates, Matlin expressed her love for Eugene, the University of Oregon and its sports teams. She was proud to send her daughter to the University of Oregon.

“The University of Oregon is just a place where I felt like I belonged,” Matlin signed. “When I first stepped foot on campus, I felt such a warm and welcoming atmosphere. I knew that it was a place for everyone. It was a place that I felt accommodated.”

This was important for Matlin and it even extended to when she attended a Ducks football game. “The way that we were able to go to football games and see that there were captions on the screen, it was a feeling of belonging.”

And where does Matlin eat when visiting the Dirty Eug? Cheba Hut, her order a vegetarian sandwich with a side of chips.