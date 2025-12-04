It wouldn’t be Christmas without tea

Jamesy (Alastair Knowles) and James (Aaron Malkin) have a Christmas wish: they want to gift the entire world tea. A letter is sent off to Santa, and he answers their wish, eight billionfold. O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy is a play that takes audiences on a holiday adventure with the wacky Jamesy and the more serious James. Their combination of wit and physical comedy isn’t the only thing that keeps the audience entertained. As the duo manages the world supply of tea that Jamesy wished for, the show incorporates the audience. An example of this is when James and Jamesy search for a ship captain. Because every show is based on who’s in attendance, no two performances are ever the same. The play adheres to a rule that any audience member can appreciate: No one has to interact with the show if they don’t wish to, avoiding the sheer discomfort of someone foisted on stage when they’d rather be anywhere else. O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy is friendly for all ages. For those who haven’t been a child for a long time, it’ll awaken the childlike wonder that the holidays imbue. “As grown-ups, we forget how to play — we’re so busy paying bills, going to work, turning on the TV. This show invites that childlike sense of play back into people’s lives,” says Jill Raymond, the show’s publicist. This holiday season, O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy could be your cup of tea.

O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy is 3 pm and 7:30 pm, Saturday, Dec. 6, and 3 pm, Sunday, Dec. 7, at the Hult Center. Tickets are $24 to $81.10 and are available at HultCenter.org.

