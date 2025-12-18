Local Eugene Trio ‘Free Creatures’ perform in their hometown 

Experience the unique sound born in the heart of Eugene — local artist and producer Marv Ellis has broken through the music scene with his original beats, while rapping and freestyling with his beloved and charismatic style. Touring nationally from coast-to-coast, Ellis brings Free Creatures home Dec. 20. Hometown venues hold a special place in every artist’s heart, as Blairally Venue Director Sean Ponder describes, “Come and enjoy music from amazing organic artists from our backyard in Eugene.” As a trio, each member of Free Creatures brings dynamic creativity to each song, playfully delivering what they call a “heartfelt soulgasm sandwich with every live performance.” Upright bassist and singer Emily Turner shares her vibrant voice through the airwaves and southpaw guitarist Skyler Squglio shreds his electric guitar. The group says it intends to connect with the community that gave them everything with performances that feel intimate and expressive, blending hip-hop roots with acoustic EDM. Their live shows invite audiences to experience and engage.

Free Creatures Tour, 9 pm, Saturday, Dec. 20, at Blairally, 245 Blair Blvd. Tickets $15 in advance at Blairally.com.

