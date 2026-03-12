Peaches and Cream

Riotously profane electroclash songs about queer identity and the boundaries of sexuality — as can be found on Canadian musician Peaches’ new album,No Lube So Rude, released in January — are always a political statement, and never more so than in Trump’s second administration. Merrill Nisker, who performs as Peaches, comes to Eugene March 17 at WOW Hall, supporting No Lube So Rude, her first full-length release in 11 years. Since the early 2000s, Peaches, now based in Berlin, has blended aspects of outrageous avant-garde performance art, electronic beats, old-school hip hop and punk rock with proudly explicit content and infectious fun. This new album is no different. (Many of the song titles are not fit to print, but suffice it to say No Lube So Rude and the song of the same name are not about car repair.) For her current touring show, “I’m definitely in my pink Broadway era — lots of antics, dancing, costumes, audience interaction and moving set pieces,” Peaches says. Regarding her return, “I am reacting to the politics created by the administration,” she adds. “It felt right to speak up in times like now. I have a unique position where I feel that I can show my support for communities. We can use me as an outlet and voice, and a joy to remember that we all have the right to exist.” Chicago goth and industrial fetish rock band Pixel Grip opens the show.

Peachesperforms 8 pm Tuesday, March 17, at WOW Hall, 291 West 8th Avenue. Tickets are $30 advance, $40 day of show, and are available at WOWHall.org. The concert is all ages.