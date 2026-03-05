Mind Tricks

The Third Mind, a supergroup of just-left-of-center rock stars including Dave Alvin (The Blasters), performs March 12 at WOW Hall, supporting last year’s full-length album, Right Now!, the group’s third — a collection of blues and classic rock covers with a few originals in the mix. Along with Alvin, The Third Mind features Jesse Sykes from Jesse Sykes & The Sweeter Hereafter on vocals; bassist Victor Krummenacher from Camper Van Beethoven and Cracker; drummer Michael Jerome, who has played with Richard Thompson and John Cale; Alvin and others. With a loose and improvisational style, Alvin says an animating principle behind the group is to have a few compositions in mind and just see what happens — both on the stage and in the studio. “We went to these semi-timeless old, you folk-rock blues numbers,” Alvin says, like Elizabeth Cotten’s “Shake Shugaree,” stretched and reinterpreted into a Grateful Dead-style jam. Sykes’ bluesy vocals center the group, providing a compass through the jam-band haze. “Everyone’s different backgrounds — who we’ve played with, where we’ve come from — all add up,” Alvin says. Eugene’s psychedelic funk-rock bandRipple Visionopens the show. The day after the Eugene concert, The Third Mind releases Spellbinder! a Right Now! companion EP, featuring rearranged and remixed cuts from the Right Now! sessions.

The Third Mind performs 8 pm Thursday, March 12, at WOW Hall, 291 West 8th Avenue. Tickets are $30 advance, $35 day of show and $40 for preferred seating, and are available at WOWHall.org. The show is all ages.