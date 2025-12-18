Staff Picks: Giving Edition

Our Giving Guide is full of community nonprofits nominated by readers who know firsthand how much good these organizations do. Alongside that incredible list, the Eugene Weekly staff wanted to share a few picks of our own: Groups and causes that resonate with us personally and help keep Lane County strong. And yes, one cause especially close to home — supporting local, independently owned media — tops our list.

For more than 43 years, Eugene Weekly has been the watchdog, cheerleader and sometimes the thorn in the side that this community needs. We dig into local government, amplify arts and culture and make sure Lane County readers have access to sharp, smart journalism — free to all, every week. We’re proud to share this independent (and locally owned) spirit with neighbors like The Chronicle (formerly of Creswell; now based out of Springfield) and the Highway 58 Herald in Oakridge, which are intent on keeping community news alive in their corners of the county.

As you explore our staff picks, we hope you’ll be inspired by the organizations that make life here better. Please remember to include the storytellers who help you understand it all. Supporting local media isn’t just about keeping the lights on; it’s about keeping democracy, accountability and local voices alive right here at home.

Eugene Weekly Press Club/Alternative Newsweekly Foundation

1251 Lincoln Street

Eugene, OR 97401

541-484-0519

EugeneWeekly.com/pressclub

“I support Eugene Weekly because it keeps this community informed, entertained and occasionally riled up — in all the best ways. We’re the mix of watchdog, storyteller and snark that keeps local news alive, free and fiercely independent. You won’t find that anywhere else.” — Jody Rolnick, EW publisher

(L-R) Leigh Galbraith, Sophia Ricci and Bridgette Butler of Black Thistle Street Aid. Photo by Eve Weston.

Black Thistle Street Aid

1950 Franklin Blvd. #23

Eugene, OR 97403

BlackThistleStreetAid.org

“Sometimes, all you need is someone that cares. Black Thistle Street Aid has those people. Founded in 2020, this nonprofit has impacted the lives of many through their medical outreach programs that provide non-emergent care to the unhoused community.” — Eve Weston, EW reporter

Agustin Cisneros and his daughter ride with Comunidad y Herencia Cultural in the BEAM BRiGHT Parade through downtown Eugene. Photo by Todd Cooper.

Comunidad y Herencia Cultural

485 Winston Place

Springfield, OR 97477

760-580-2895

NocheCultural.com

“In this time where immigrants are under attack, an organization like Comunidad Herencia y Cultural that celebrates Latinx culture and connects youth with their heritage while also providing health and other aid is more necessary than ever.” — Camilla Mortensen, EW editor

Community Outreach through Radical Empowerment

3003 West 11th Street #277

Eugene, OR 97402

541-870-0036

CoreEugene.com

“CORE Eugene is home to some of the most compassionate, caring people in town. For years they’ve provided resources to at-risk youth, people experiencing homelessness and those in need of harm reduction support.” — Eve Weston, EW reporter

KLCC

136 West 8th Avenue

Eugene OR 97401

541-463-6000

KLCC.org

“KLCC is focused on local news and voices. Supporting KLCC means supporting people like Love Cross, voted Best Local Radio Personality in Eugene Weekly’s Best of and helping local journalists like her keep doing the work that matters for strong, locally owned media. Also, the GM is pretty cool.” — Dave Newman, EW Ad Guy

Radical Alternative Development

268 Madison Street

Eugene, OR 97402

RadEugene.org

“Since 2020, these radical punks have been helping foster a kick-ass community of bands, organizers and youth to keep the Eugene punk scene alive. This year, RAD is looking to get its very own space to continue their mission of helping the youth stay RAD.” — Eve Weston, EW reporter

Maude Kerns Art Center

1910 East 15th Street

Eugene, OR 97403

MKArtCenter.org

“For 75 years, the center has helped residents express their creative side. The old buildings that house the great programs need a lot of serious repairs. The staff that keeps the place running needs remuneration.” — Christian Wihtol, Bricks $ Mortar real estate columnist

Emerald Art Center

500 Main Street

Springfield, OR 97477

EmeraldArtCenter.org

“The Emerald Art Center is a space where member artists can showcase up to three works each month in a rotating gallery. The pieces are displayed on the gallery walls throughout the month, debuting at Springfield’s First Friday Art Walks. EAC provides a year-round platform for artists to exhibit their work in a professional gallery setting, regardless of experience.” — Kat Tabor, EW writer and copy editor

Hope & Safety Alliance

1577 Pearl Street, 2nd Floor

Eugene, OR 97401

541-485-6513 (crisis line)

HopeSafetyAlliance.org “Hope & Safety Alliance (formerly WomenSpace) provides safety, shelter and support to survivors of domestic violence in Lane County. The organization centers trauma-informed care and safety planning, working to ensure survivors can live free from violence and fear.” — Kat Tabor, EW writer and copy editor

Help keep truly independent

local news alive! As the year wraps up, we’re reminded — again — that independent local news doesn’t just magically appear. It exists because this community insists on having a watchdog, a megaphone and occasionally a thorn in someone’s side. Over the past two years, you helped us regroup and get back to doing what we do best: reporting with heart, backbone, and zero corporate nonsense. If you want to keep Eugene Weekly free and fearless… this is the moment. Support Eugene Weekly Today!