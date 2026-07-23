More Than Breakfast

For years, they talked about opening a breakfast food truck. The couple spent weekends testing breakfast sandwiches in their kitchen, tossing around menu ideas and joking about what they’d serve “if they ever did it.”

To Elizabeth Fagan and Koa Rodby, the dream always felt like a fantasy.

Then, within 10 months, Fagan lost both of her parents. Around the same time, Rodby lost one of his closest friends. And the couple stopped treating the food truck like a possibility.

“I looked at Koa, and I said, ‘We gotta do it now,’” Fagan says. “Life’s really short, and you’ve got to take hold of your own destiny.”

In May 2023, that dream became Only Yolking, a Eugene breakfast food truck built around messy, over-the-top egg-in-the-hole sandwiches and a belief that feeding people can make a difference.

“We both love feeding people,” Fagan says. “It’s just an honor to have people eat our food, to love what we do and connect with what we do.”

Fagan grew up making egg-in-the-hole with her mother, who cooked it on difficult days, celebrations and everything in between. So when the couple began imagining their own breakfast cart nearly five years ago, those childhood memories became the foundation for the menu.

“I wanted to make it more than just an egg in the hole,” Fagan says. “So we turned them into sandwiches.”

Week after week, Fagan and Rodby experimented with different combinations.

“We would just eat breakfast sandwiches all day,” she laughed.

Cooking had always been part of both of their lives. Fagan spent nearly a decade working her way through Eugene restaurants, in positions from line cook to general manager. At the same time, Rodby had also learned to cook alongside his mother before beginning a career as a mail carrier, but the job never felt meaningful.

“I was tired of being a number at the post office,” Rodby says.

Long hours kept him away from his family, often leaving before their children woke up and returning after they had gone to bed. The losses their family experienced only sharpened a question he couldn’t ignore.

“If I spent my whole life doing that, would I look back and be like, ‘Yeah, I made a difference?’” he says. “Probably not.”

The couple had a friend, Holly Muckerman, with her own food truck, Bounty Meat and Cheese, who reached out during her slow season, suggesting the couple do a pop-up in her cart with their menu. It was the first time they could see what this dream could actually shape out to be.

Shortly after ending their seasonal time in Muckerman’s truck, Fagan’s father passed away, and it gave the couple the motivation to open their very own food truck.

“It felt like it was the sign,” Fagan says. “Both of my parents were just so proud of us and just wanted us to do it.”

Elizabeth Fagan prepares the ‘B.E.A.T’ sandwich. Photo by Eve Weston.

Owning Only Yolking gave the couple something neither expected: a chance to become part of people’s routines.

“We have regular customers who come every week,” Rodby says. “People know our faces, they know our names. That’s an impact that we’re making.”

Running a food truck together worried them at first. Friends warned that mixing marriage and business could strain their relationship. Instead, the opposite happened.

“I love working with him,” Fagan says. “He’s just my best friend.”

After 14 years together, the couple has developed an unspoken structure inside the truck. Fagan leads the kitchen while Rodby works the service window, greeting customers and keeping orders moving.

“We found our rhythm,” Fagan says. “We just respect each other a lot.”

That playful chemistry extends beyond the truck. Only Yolking has become known around Eugene not only for its breakfast sandwiches but also for its offbeat advertisements and quirky sense of humor. The couple partnered with Thor Slaughter of Cow Dog Productions to promote their business, and the truck became home to Eugene artist Jane Canning’s art vending machine with little one-inch breakfast prints.

“We wanted to show people who we are,” Fagan says. “We’re weird, silly people.”

The name itself is another reflection of that personality, a pun the couple couldn’t resist. Their menu leans into nostalgic comfort food, built on the idea that breakfast should be fun, a little messy and memorable. As they tell customers, “We’ll hose you off if you get too dirty.”

Open Thursday through Saturday 8 am to 1 pm and Sundays 9 am to 2 pm. Find Only Yolking at 267 Van Buren Street and at OnlyYolking.com.