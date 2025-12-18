The Fab Four is Back for More

Sometimes it’s nice to escape. Some people escape into reruns of Grey’s Anatomy, some into death by chocolate cake, some run. If you want to escape into a Brit-filled experience that’ll have you twisting and shouting for more, come see the award-winning Fab Four perform at the McDonald Theatre at 7:30 pm this Friday, Dec.19, celebrating The Beatles’ second film, HELP!. Formed in 1997, The Fab Four consists of Ron McNeil, Ardy Sarraf, Michael Amador and Rolo Sandoval, as John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, respectively. The performers get up in era-accurate clothes and hairstyles, and perform note for note renditions of all the notable Beatles songs. Since their launch, they’ve performed worldwide and received an Emmy in 2012 for their PBS special, The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute. “Performing in Eugene is always special for us — the energy from you Pacific Northwest fans is incredible, and sharing the magic of The Beatles’ music during the holiday season feels like coming home to spread joy and nostalgia. We can’t wait to rock the stage with you and make memories that’ll last!” says The Fab Four, via their manager, Michael Amador.

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute, 7:30 pm, Friday, Dec. 19, McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette Street. Tickets start at $46.75. Visit McDonaldTheatre.com for tickets.

