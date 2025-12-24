Glyph Turns 30

Floater’s album Glyph turned 30 in 2025, and on New Year’s Eve, the grunge and progressive metal band — which formed in Eugene in the ’90s — plays the record front-to-back at McDonald Theatre. After a countdown at midnight, a second set will feature songs from throughout Floater’s catalog following the Glyph tribute. Floater, now Portland-based, still called Eugene home when Glyph came out, and it was one of the most successful Eugene releases at that time. Even now, Floater remains a local favorite. Floater frontman Robert Wynia, who was born and raised in Eugene, says for the most part the Glyph-tribute set will “stay very true to the album.” But there are a few spots, he adds, where the guitar, bass and drums trio will go on some “side quest musical adventures.” The goal “has consistently been that it’s OK to try something new and different as long as it adheres to the original emotional musical intention,” he says. Floater’s last album, The Thief, came out in 2018, and Wynia says that — while he’s always writing music for Floater and his solo projects — there are no specific plans to go back to the studio, but never say never. Meanwhile, Wynia doesn’t typically make New Year’s resolutions, but if he had one message for 2026, “I would send a heartfelt plea to just be nice to us,” Wynia says. “I think the human race could really use a year that’s just kind.”

Floater performs with Eugene darkwave band Black Magdalene, 9 pm Wednesday, Dec. 31, at the McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette Street. Tickets are $37 in advance and are available at McDonaldTheatre.com, or $42.25 at the door. The show is all ages.

Help keep truly independent

local news alive! As the year wraps up, we’re reminded — again — that independent local news doesn’t just magically appear. It exists because this community insists on having a watchdog, a megaphone and occasionally a thorn in someone’s side. Over the past two years, you helped us regroup and get back to doing what we do best: reporting with heart, backbone, and zero corporate nonsense. If you want to keep Eugene Weekly free and fearless… this is the moment. Support Eugene Weekly Today!