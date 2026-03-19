Pick a Pair

On “Give it All Away,” from The Lowest Pair’s latest album, Kendl Winter sings, “By now I wonder how the seasons always seem to take us by surprise” — the perfect summation of the Pacific Northwest as winter transitions to spring. The Lowest Pair is an Olympia, Washington, dual banjo and vocal harmony group consisting of Winter and her co-songwriter, Palmer T. Lee. They perform March 20 in the Jaqua Concert Hall at The Shedd behind their brand-new Always as Young as We’ll Ever Be. It is the country-folk duo’s first new release in four years. Referring to winter in the Pacific Northwest, “it gets darker, and you’re like, ‘it’s never going to be summer,’” Winter says. “It will be July again. It will be August. But it feels like when you’re in the dark of the dark, it will never happen again.” Moody and atmospheric, Always as Young features Winter and Lee in delicate leather-and-lace country harmonies, alongside brush-on-snare percussion, guitar, banjo and fiddle evoking traditional string music with inflections of rock ‘n’ roll. Portland producer Tucker Martine (The Decemberists, Neko Case) adds some contemporary alt-country and indie-folk polish, and there’s a sense that The Lowest Pair’s profile — long regionally successful — is about to bloom. On tour, though, Winter and Lee perform just banjo and voice, alternating between clawhammer and 3-finger style picking. On balancing the typically bright lead instrument played simultaneously, Winter says, “We carve out a lot of space. He goes low, I’ll go high, and vice versa.” Even still, “We also love to get after it,” she adds.

The Lowest Pair performs 7:30 pm Friday, March 20, at The Shedd, 868 High Street. Tickets begin at $20 and are available at TheShedd.org. The concert is all ages.