Metal 4 Meals, Louder for Good

Headbanging meets hunger relief as Metal 4 Meals II returns to Eugene Sat. Jan 3 as a community-driven benefit show pairing heavy music with direct support for Food for Lane County. The event brings together local and regional metal bands, small businesses and fans to raise funds and food for the organization.

Now in its second year — and the third event of its kind — Metal 4 Meals raises money through raffles, ticket sales and donations while spotlighting independent artists and supporting the historic nonprofit WOW Hall. The event is organized by Cheyenne Houghton, known onstage as Metal Boots, who created the show to connect the metal scene with tangible community impact. Boots also organized Chaos for Cause, a July fundraiser benefiting Bridgeway House.

Boots fronts vocals in the band New World Sinner, a fixture of the Eugene metal scene since 2008, and works offstage as a personal support worker and a Lane Transit District RideSource driver. He says Metal 4 Meals was designed to benefit everyone involved, from people experiencing food insecurity to working musicians and the venue hosting the show.

Boots says, “it gives me an opportunity to bring in bands from outside of the area a little bit as well,” noting that three of the five bands performing are from elsewhere in Oregon, including the “Roseburg area, Portland area, and eastern Oregon as well.”

Providing financial support to performers is also a goal of the event. “You know we independent artists do a lot for very little,” Boots says.

Metal 4 Meals II is structured as a full-circle benefit. Proceeds support Food for Lane County’s hunger relief programs, while raffle funds and ticket sales help keep WOW Hall operating as a community-centered, nonprofit venue. Local businesses have donated goods and services for raffles and auctions, expanding the fundraising reach and strengthening ties between the arts community and small business owners. Boots adds, “My bandmates put up with me and support all the crazy stuff that I like to do. I like putting things like this together; they have always supported me.”

The lineup reflects the range of the Pacific Northwest metal scene. New World Sinner brings a blend of old-school and modern metal to the stage, joined by Bloody Pineapples, an international collective with contributors based in Eugene and the surrounding area known for unpredictable and explosive live performances.

Also on the bill is Damage Overdose, pioneers of Brutal Rez Metal active since the late 1990s, and Proven, hardcore Portland veterans recognized for high-intensity live shows. Opening the night is Crown of Thorns, a Roseburg-based band fusing thrash, hardcore and metalcore influences in its debut appearance at WOW Hall. Boots says “nobody’s coming out unhappy” in the community, describing the event as an example of the ecosystem of support metal music can provide.

Beyond the stage, the event relies on broad community participation. Local artists, tattoo studios, piercing shops and retailers have donated prizes, with all proceeds benefiting Food for Lane County. For organizers and performers alike, the goal is sustainability — not just for one night, but for the local music ecosystem and the community it serves.

Metal 4 Meals II runs from 7:30 pm to 11 pm Saturday Jan 3 at WOW Hall. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 day of show, or $10 with three nonperishable food items.

