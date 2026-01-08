Collage Your Way into the New Year!

Facing Giants, an organization focused on trauma-informed prevention and resilience for mothers and children, is hosting a monthlong zine-making workshop for the local community to enjoy. Saturday’s workshop is the first of four sessions in the Facing Giants’ Zine! into the New Year series. Each workshop explores a new theme — and Jan. 10’s is “Thresholds.” Facing Giants’ website describes this as “moments of transitions, becoming and standing between what was and what is next.” Apart from the theme, Facing Giants will host Chrisi Morrison, a Eugene-native artist. “Zine making helps her through some of her challenging times, just kind of navigating adversity where traditional healing like going to therapy or going out and doing things in the community — she found that zine making just spoke to her soul a lot differently, so she wanted to give back to her community in that way,” says Caroline Fithen, family advocate at Facing Giants. Fithen adds that Morrison will help promote “intergenerational healing” to moms and kids. “Facing Giants is about supporting modern motherhood and so we really do want to create more spaces for moms and kids to do life together and do some artistic healing through adversity, and this was one way that Chrisi thought she could take the reins on that.”
The first session of Zine! Into the New Year is noon to 2 pm, Saturday, Jan. 10. $20 for adults 18-plus and $10 for children ages 4 to 17. Children 3 and under get in free. Proceeds provide supplies. For tickets and more information about workshops, visit Facing-giants.com.
A Note From the Publisher
Dear Readers,
The last two years have been some of the hardest in Eugene Weekly’s 43 years. There were moments when keeping the paper alive felt uncertain. And yet, here we are — still publishing, still investigating, still showing up every week.
That’s because of you!
Not just because of financial support (though that matters enormously), but because of the emails, notes, conversations, encouragement and ideas you shared along the way. You reminded us why this paper exists and who it’s for.
Listening to readers has always been at the heart of Eugene Weekly. This year, that meant launching our popular weekly Activist Alert column, after many of you told us there was no single, reliable place to find information about rallies, meetings and ways to get involved. You asked. We responded.
We’ve also continued to deepen the coverage that sets Eugene Weekly apart, including our in-depth reporting on local real estate development through Bricks & Mortar — digging into what’s being built, who’s behind it and how those decisions shape our community.
And, of course, we’ve continued to bring you the stories and features many of you depend on: investigations and local government reporting, arts and culture coverage, sudoku and crossword puzzles, Savage Love, and our extensive community events calendar. We feature award-winning stories by University of Oregon student reporters getting real world journalism experience. All free. In print and online.
None of this happens by accident. It happens because readers step up and say: this matters.
As we head into a new year, please consider supporting Eugene Weekly if you’re able. Every dollar helps keep us digging, questioning, celebrating — and yes, occasionally annoying exactly the right people. We consider that a public service.
Thank you for standing with us!
Publisher
Eugene Weekly
P.S. If you’d like to talk about supporting EW, I’d love to hear from you!
jody@eugeneweekly.com
(541) 484-0519