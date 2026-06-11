This Band Sux

Two Pacific Northwest punk bands celebrate new releases June 12 at Campbell Club, the oldest student housing cooperative at the University of Oregon. Seattle-based band Sux is touring behind their brand-new album Sux Sells, a collection of spastic, often funny, get-in-get-out grinding punk anthems. Eugene punk trio Liquid Cross joins Sux, promoting their new recording, Hateful EP. Also on the bill is VCR, a Eugene indie rock group performing their first concert after an extended hiatus. Sux bassist and singer, who performs as Lolli (formerly of Seattle’s Mommy Long Legs), calls the band’s music “full camp,” and says that almost every song is a joke. She notes Sux lore: She’s kissed all her bandmates — and that’s about as serious as the songwriting gets, she says. Punk rock “is a fun way of being a total bitch,” Lolli adds. Liquid Cross singer and vocalist, who performs only as Jon, calls Hateful EP a “natural progression” from the band’s first release, Don’t Think EP, which dropped last year. Jon says the new EP tackles “the political heaviness of daily life in the United States” and rips through to the other side “with full-blown sonic annihilation.” Liquid Cross works with the Philadelphia tape label Strange Mono. In an agreement with the label, proceeds from Hateful EP benefit CORE (Community Outreach through Radical Empowerment), a Lane County nonprofit that empowers youth. Eugene dark techno duo Screechers open the show.

Suxperforms 7:30 pm Friday, June 12, at Campbell Club, 1670 Alder Street. Doors 7 pm. Tickets are $10 and available at the door. No one turned away for lack of funds. The concert is all ages.