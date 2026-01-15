Utility Brings Vinyl Release Week to Eugene

Portland-based duo Utility performs Jan. 22 at John Henry’s as part of a series of shows tied to the vinyl release of their second album, How to Protect What’s Left? Utility formed as a two-member project in 2018, releasing its self-titled debut album in 2019, followed by How to Protect What’s Left?, which was digitally launched in October 2025 ahead of the vinyl pressing. Utility consists of bassist and vocalist Ryan Heise and drummer Adam Draper. Although the band is a two-piece, Heise says their live setup incorporates additional elements without relying on backing tracks, similar to approaches used by other bass and drum duos such as Royal Blood and Twenty One Pilots. “Adam, who’s a drummer, uses a loop sampler,” Heise says. “We sneak in things like some synthesizers to kind of fill it out, but we don’t play to backing tracks. We just fill in here and there.” While the Eugene date is not the band’s primary album release show, it falls within what Heise describes as a broader rollout tied to the vinyl launch. “We’re doing an in-store in Portland, and then we have an actual album release in Portland, and we tagged this Eugene show on as part of that as well,” he says. “It’s kind of like a vinyl release week.” The evening’s lineup also includes the Eugene trio Milton and Portland band Gunk.
Utility performs 9 pm Thursday, Jan. 22, at John Henry’s, 881 Willamette. Doors 8 pm. The show is 21-plus. Tickets are $10 at the door.
A Note From the Publisher
Dear Readers,
The last two years have been some of the hardest in Eugene Weekly’s 43 years. There were moments when keeping the paper alive felt uncertain. And yet, here we are — still publishing, still investigating, still showing up every week.
That’s because of you!
Not just because of financial support (though that matters enormously), but because of the emails, notes, conversations, encouragement and ideas you shared along the way. You reminded us why this paper exists and who it’s for.
Listening to readers has always been at the heart of Eugene Weekly. This year, that meant launching our popular weekly Activist Alert column, after many of you told us there was no single, reliable place to find information about rallies, meetings and ways to get involved. You asked. We responded.
We’ve also continued to deepen the coverage that sets Eugene Weekly apart, including our in-depth reporting on local real estate development through Bricks & Mortar — digging into what’s being built, who’s behind it and how those decisions shape our community.
And, of course, we’ve continued to bring you the stories and features many of you depend on: investigations and local government reporting, arts and culture coverage, sudoku and crossword puzzles, Savage Love, and our extensive community events calendar. We feature award-winning stories by University of Oregon student reporters getting real world journalism experience. All free. In print and online.
None of this happens by accident. It happens because readers step up and say: this matters.
As we head into a new year, please consider supporting Eugene Weekly if you’re able. Every dollar helps keep us digging, questioning, celebrating — and yes, occasionally annoying exactly the right people. We consider that a public service.
Thank you for standing with us!
Publisher
Eugene Weekly
P.S. If you’d like to talk about supporting EW, I’d love to hear from you!
jody@eugeneweekly.com
(541) 484-0519