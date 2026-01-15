Wrestle-woman-ia

On Jan. 18, Moxie Dance Collective presents Wrestlesque, a celebration and tribute to professional wrestling, where the sport’s theatricality is choreographed into dance. Moxie member and show producer, who performs under the stage name Susie G., says she wanted to combine the silliness of pro wrestling with dance, ranging in styles from burlesque and jazz to pole performances and more. Each work is choreographed by the ensemble or dancer performing the piece. Pro wrestlers referenced in the performance include The Undertaker, Rhea Ripley and Shawn Michaels. Many dance numbers use wrestlers’ entrance songs — the music that plays when they enter the ring. One piece in the show pays tribute to GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) the all-woman wrestling league and TV show in the 1980s that later inspired the Netflix series GLOW. Joining Moxie on stage will be dancers from the Elite Dance Company, Rebelle Movement and Polemic Dance & Fitness studio in Springfield. Susie G. grew up a pro-wrestling fan and she says the show is “specifically targeted for people who know wrestling, but anybody can enjoy it because we’re really hamming it up.” In fact, hamminess “is the catchphrase I’ve been using this whole time as we’re doing choreography and working on things. It’s going to be campy and fun and just a lot of talented people having a good time,” she says.
Wrestlesque is 9 pm Sunday, Jan. 18, at John Henry’s, 881 Willamette Street. Doors 8 pm. Tickets are $10 at the door. The show is 21-plus.
