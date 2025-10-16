A Haunting Good Time

It’s the return of Ichabod Crane, Brom Bones and the Headless Horseman, just in time for the spooky season. Ballet Fantastique rolls out its version of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow with four performances, beginning Oct. 23 at Hult Center’s Soreng Theater. BFan last performed Sleepy Hollow in 2020 (a virtual performance because of the pandemic), and “Most of the dancers are reprising their roles. We’re ready to go,” says Isabelle Overstreet, BFan’s marketing coordinator and one of the three town girls who flirts with Brom Bones in the performance. The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is the story of Ichabod Crane (Preston Andrew Patterson) who competes with local hero Bones (Gustavo Ramirez) for the hand of Katrina Van Tassel (Ashley Bontrager). After a harvest party, Ichabod is frightened by a figure he believes is the Headless Horseman (Ramirez) and flees town after the ghostly rider throws a pumpkin at him. The next morning, Ichabod disappears. There’s no narration for this ballet, but Overstreet says, “It’s fairly easy to follow along.” And there is live music for the performances, supplied by the Celtic ensemble Dréos, with uilleann piper Eliot Grasso, as well as with the Gerry Rempel Ensemble.

Ballet Fantastique’s performance of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, with music from Dréos and the Gerry Rempel Ensemble, is 7 pm Thursday, Oct. 23, 7:30 pm Friday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 25, and 2:30 pm Sunday, Oct. 26, at Soreng Theater at Hult Center. Tickets start at $24 and are available at HultCenter.org.