All Hail Queen Bey

XCape Dance Company launches its 12th season with Queen Bey: A Dance Experience at the Hult Center. XCape Creative Director Vanessa Fuller says the show is designed to feel like a Beyoncé concert. It’s also a tribute, she says, to the insider-dance notion that the best part about shows of this scale is the back-up dancers. Queen Bey features professional and apprentice Xcape performers, with original choreography to a medley of Beyoncé’s biggest chart-toppers. And yes, Fuller adds, there will be the iconic hand-wave move choreographed by JaQuel Knight from the “All the Single Ladies” music video. Last year, XCape mounted a similar production with the music of Justin Timberlake, complete with merchandise in the lobby as if you’re actually at a concert. “It was a huge hit,” Fuller says. “So this year we decided to do Beyoncé. She’s got the music catalog for it. Her music is very diverse. We can do all the styles that we do with her tracks,” including hip-hop, jazz and tap. Queen Bey is XCape’s first time back at the Hult Center since the pandemic, where, for the first time, all of the season’s shows will take place. By doing so, Fuller says, she hopes to put what she calls “African-rooted” styles on par with ballet and modern dance. “We are Black led; we are female-led. Our organization is rooted in career pathways and opportunities for BIPOC youth and marginalized communities,” she says.

Queen Bey: A Dance Experience is 7 pm Friday, Nov. 7, and Saturday, Nov. 8, at the Hult Center. Tickets begin at $30 and are available at HultCenter.org. The show is all ages.