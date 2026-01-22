Specialists on Palestine Discuss Gaza and Paths Forward

Amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, narratives of peace and solutions-oriented work have been harder to find. That’s part of what motivated Paul Parker and his fellow members of Eugene’s Quaker peace and justice committees to organize Gaza Today — and What We Are Called to Do in 2026. It is a presentation and discussion that brings voices with knowledge of what’s happening on the ground. The presenters are Jennifer Bing and Zoe Jannuzi, two national leaders with the American Friends Service Committee, who recently returned from public service work in Palestine. The event centers around a discussion of the current situation in Gaza and what actionable steps forward look like in 2026. Bing taught at Ramallah Friends School in Palestine in the late 1980s and has returned regularly as AFSC’s national director for Palestine activism, while Jannuzi serves as the organization’s activism program coordinator for Palestine and is an experienced policy analyst. Parker describes the situation in Palestine as “the canary in the mine shaft” for global justice, arguing that upholding international law has implications far beyond the Middle East. The presentation is about 30 minutes, followed by discussion and Q&A. Parker emphasizes that the event is open to everyone, regardless of religious denomination. “It’s really an important event for all persons who are interested in worldwide systems of justice, and how Palestine fits into that formula,” he says. — Mirandah Davis-Powell
Gaza Today — And What We Are Called to Do in 2026 is 4 pm to 5:30 pm on Friday, Jan. 23, at Eugene Friends Church, 2274 Onyx Street. Free. For more information, call 541-484-9998, email EugeneFriends3495@gmail.com or visit EugeneFriendsChurch.org.
A Note From the Publisher
Dear Readers,
The last two years have been some of the hardest in Eugene Weekly’s 43 years. There were moments when keeping the paper alive felt uncertain. And yet, here we are — still publishing, still investigating, still showing up every week.
That’s because of you!
Not just because of financial support (though that matters enormously), but because of the emails, notes, conversations, encouragement and ideas you shared along the way. You reminded us why this paper exists and who it’s for.
Listening to readers has always been at the heart of Eugene Weekly. This year, that meant launching our popular weekly Activist Alert column, after many of you told us there was no single, reliable place to find information about rallies, meetings and ways to get involved. You asked. We responded.
We’ve also continued to deepen the coverage that sets Eugene Weekly apart, including our in-depth reporting on local real estate development through Bricks & Mortar — digging into what’s being built, who’s behind it and how those decisions shape our community.
And, of course, we’ve continued to bring you the stories and features many of you depend on: investigations and local government reporting, arts and culture coverage, sudoku and crossword puzzles, Savage Love, and our extensive community events calendar. We feature award-winning stories by University of Oregon student reporters getting real world journalism experience. All free. In print and online.
None of this happens by accident. It happens because readers step up and say: this matters.
As we head into a new year, please consider supporting Eugene Weekly if you’re able. Every dollar helps keep us digging, questioning, celebrating — and yes, occasionally annoying exactly the right people. We consider that a public service.
Thank you for standing with us!
Publisher
Eugene Weekly
P.S. If you’d like to talk about supporting EW, I’d love to hear from you!
jody@eugeneweekly.com
(541) 484-0519