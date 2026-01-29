Pretty in Pink

After a lineup change, Eugene indie rockers Pink Pollen return with a ripping new self-titled album, their first since their 2021 debut Marooned. The band marks the occasion with an album-release concert, Jan. 30 at John Henry’s. Though not completely gone, the album dials back the band’s former spacey prog-rock tendencies for a more indie-rock sound with tuneful yet fuzzy guitars. Melodic vocals howl in expansive reverb, and an aggressive rhythm section recalls bands like Dinosaur Jr. or Sloan with dashes of Cheap Trick and the Wipers. Bands often release self-titled debuts, and here, the choice to do so with their sophomore release feels like a fresh start. Guitarist, singer and primary songwriter Mark Leahey says, “I’m getting away from all this ridiculous over-the-top 10-minute-long instrumental-heavy space rock stuff” — which Pink Pollen was once known for — “to write pop songs.” In doing so, “I’ve gone back to this stuff I did when I was like a teenager, early 20s.” Leahey adds, “I was in this poppy garage rock band in Detroit back then.” And according to Leahey, the stuff he played then was very much of the late ’90s and early 2000s. Listening to the new album, “you’re going to hear a bunch of different influences,” Leahey says. “I think it’s entertaining the whole way through.” Eugene instrumental surf-rock and film-score-influenced trio Heavenly Oceans, along with Portland 12-string guitarist and songwriter Lucas Gunn, support Pink Pollen on the evening’s bill.

Pink Pollen performs 8 pm Friday, Jan. 30, at John Henry’s, 881 Willamette Street. Tickets are $10. The show is 21-plus.