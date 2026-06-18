Ill Switch

Ak’chamel, The Giver of Illness, performs June 23 at Art House, playing a mischievous hellbroth of original, ritualistic, psychedelic music from around the world, and offering one of the wildest and weirdest live music experiences out there. The Texas-based trio does not speak to the press and conceals their identities behind masks and costumes that recall shamanistic cultures but reference none. Similarly, the name “Ak’chamel” is also invented. Some who follow the group speculate the word is rooted in Mesoamerican and Mayan culture, and means something along the lines of “skin sacrifice.” They are supporting last year’s album, Spiritually Unemployed. Almost completely without discernible vocals, the band’s instrumentation includes several South Asian reed woodwinds and other stringed instruments from global music traditions. Percussion ranges from hand drums like the tabla to the clanks of chains and tin cans. Opening the show is Musician Derek Monypeny, from Yucca Valley, California. He calls himself an unofficial spokesperson for Ak’chamel, leading some to think he’s a band member — which he denies. In the studio, Ak’chamel is always a trio. On this tour, the third member joins on the road for the first time. This version of the band, Monypeny says, “is more overtly rock than it was before. It’s kinetic.” On Ak’chamel’s decision to remain anonymous, Monypeny says the three members mix with the crowd after the show. If you recognize them, they’ll admit they’re in the band. He notes Thomas Pynchon, the American author who famously also never gave interviews. “These people that don’t get interviewed, you want the work to be there and to let people interpret it. There’s a mystery that they want to keep intact,” he says.

Ak’Chamel, The Giver of Illness and Derek Monypeny perform 7:30 pm Tuesday, June 23, at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. Tickets are $20 and available at EugeneArtHouse.com. The concert is all ages.